Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Healthcare major Abbott on Monday said it has launched a test that will help in the early detection of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) in human serum and plasma samples.

The company has introduced HBsAg Next Qualitative solution to help improve patient outcomes while maintaining safe blood supplies.

This highly sensitive chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay (CMIA) assists in the early and enhanced detection of HBV in human serum and plasma (blood) samples and population screening, Abbott said in a statement.

''In India, Hepatitis B screening is vital since it is vastly underdiagnosed. With HBsAg Next qualitative assay, laboratories in India can now detect HBV earlier than ever. This will help physicians identify at-risk patients sooner, which in turn leads to early treatment and care,'' Abbott Senior Associate Director (Medical Affairs, Core Diagnostics) Jaganathan Sickan noted.

This assay represents the next generation of HBV diagnostic performance and will enhance the company's comprehensive infectious disease portfolio, he added. Hepatitis B is a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B virus.

It can be acute or chronic, with chronic cases potentially leading to liver failure, cirrhosis, or liver cancer.

About 296 million people worldwide currently live with chronic hepatitis B, with 10 to 15 percent of the world's HBV carriers (40 million) found in India alone.

Early identification of HBV infections allows patients to receive the necessary care to prevent or delay the progression of advanced liver diseases.

The HBsAg Next Qualitative assay is an advanced, next-generation solution that detects HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) in human serum and plasma.

