Left Menu

Pharma Giants Gear Up for Future: Expansions, Trials, and Market Shifts Leading Healthcare News

The latest healthcare news highlights major developments involving leading pharmaceutical companies. Merck foresees significant revenue growth by expanding its drug lineup. Amgen's promising obesity drug results were shared at an exclusive conference, and France's Finance Ministry denies any investment request from Eli Lilly. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk outlines a growing role for oral medications in obesity treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:28 IST
Pharma Giants Gear Up for Future: Expansions, Trials, and Market Shifts Leading Healthcare News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading pharmaceutical companies are spearheading innovations and expansions in drugs and therapies, aiming to increase revenue and solidify market positions. Merck is optimistic about reaching $70 billion in revenue by the mid-2030s, thanks to new drug launches amidst an evolving market.

Amgen's experimental obesity drug, MariTide, is showing promise, with trial results indicating effective weight maintenance. These findings were revealed at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Meanwhile, despite speculation, France's Finance Ministry dispels rumors of Eli Lilly's intentions to buy Abivax for $17.5 billion.

Novo Nordisk is projecting a substantial uptake of oral weight-loss drugs, with CEO Ludovic Helfgott anticipating these medications will capture over a third of the GLP-1 obesity market by 2030. These developments underscore the pharmaceutical sector's dynamic landscape and rapid adaptations.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026