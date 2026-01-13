Pharma Giants Gear Up for Future: Expansions, Trials, and Market Shifts Leading Healthcare News
The latest healthcare news highlights major developments involving leading pharmaceutical companies. Merck foresees significant revenue growth by expanding its drug lineup. Amgen's promising obesity drug results were shared at an exclusive conference, and France's Finance Ministry denies any investment request from Eli Lilly. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk outlines a growing role for oral medications in obesity treatment.
Leading pharmaceutical companies are spearheading innovations and expansions in drugs and therapies, aiming to increase revenue and solidify market positions. Merck is optimistic about reaching $70 billion in revenue by the mid-2030s, thanks to new drug launches amidst an evolving market.
Amgen's experimental obesity drug, MariTide, is showing promise, with trial results indicating effective weight maintenance. These findings were revealed at the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Meanwhile, despite speculation, France's Finance Ministry dispels rumors of Eli Lilly's intentions to buy Abivax for $17.5 billion.
Novo Nordisk is projecting a substantial uptake of oral weight-loss drugs, with CEO Ludovic Helfgott anticipating these medications will capture over a third of the GLP-1 obesity market by 2030. These developments underscore the pharmaceutical sector's dynamic landscape and rapid adaptations.
