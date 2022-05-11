40 digital health service applications integrated with Ayushman Bharat Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on Wednesday announced the successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions in the ABDM Sandbox environment in the last three months. This takes the tally of ABDM integrated service applications to 40 since the national launch was announced on September 27 last year. The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications.

The integration is a technical collaboration between ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space. The 13 applications added to ABDM Partners ecosystem in the last 3 months include DrucareOne by Drucare Pvt Ltd, Athma by Narayana Health Limited and Amrit by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute, Patient Registration Application by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, MEDPlat by ArguSoft India Ltd, Pristyn Care by GHV Advanced Care Private Limited, ALA CARE by Alafied Solutions Private Limited and Curelink by Curelink Private Limited.

Further Personal Health Records (PHR) app like Aarogya Setu by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other prominent government solutions like National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP), Integrated Health Management System by West Bengal Health and Family Welfare, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Portal and Anmol application of National Health Mission (NHM) by NIC and e-Sanjeevani by C-DAC Mohali are also included in the ABDM Partners ecosystem. Elaborating on the significance of this partnership, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, "We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, a growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform. Currently, we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM Sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India's digital health ecosystem."

Adding further, Dr Sharma said, "The ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector. NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way the Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people." NHA is also organizing an Integrators Convention on May 13, 2022 in New Delhi to have a direct interaction session with these 40 integrators to seek feedback and suggestions for improvement and simplification of the ABDM Integration process.

The ABDM integrations are achieved through ABDM Sandbox (a digital space for experimentation created for testing of integration processes before the digital health product is made live for the actual use). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)