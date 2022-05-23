Mumbai reports 150 new coronavirus cases, zero death

Mumbai reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 63 less compared to the previous day, but no death due to the infection was registered in the city, the civic body said.

With this, Mumbai's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,63,058, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

On Sunday, the financial capital had logged 213 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The city's daily COVID-19 cases have surged to three digits this month after remaining under 100 for several weeks.

With 74 more patients getting recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count increased to 10,42,122, the bulletin said.

Mumbai's active tally climbed to 1,370, while the case doubling rate dipped to 3,954 days and the growth rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 0.017 per cent between May 16 and 22, the BMC said.

The coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of tests conducted in the metropolis so far reached 1,70,71,921 with an addition of 5,173 tests in the last 24 hours, it said.

As per the bulletin, out of 150 new COVID-19 cases, only 6 patients were symptomatic and hospitalised, but none of them was on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said only 43 of the 24,488 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied in Mumbai.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now.

