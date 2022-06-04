Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 528.44 million, death toll at 6,707,407

More than 528.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,707,407​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage partly triggered by Abbott Laboratories' manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products in February. Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA, while New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States.

Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says

Spanish health authorities reported 30 new cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total tally of infections to 186, the highest of the current outbreak. The viral illness mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. But in a current spate of cases, more than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported the illness - with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections, mostly in Europe.

J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study

Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie's big-selling leukemia drug Imbruvica in combination with standard treatment kept a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in check for more than two years longer than the standard regimen alone in older patients, according to data presented on Friday. Patients aged 65 and older with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) were given Imbruvica or a placebo along with a chemotherapy regimen of bendamustine and autoimmune drug rituximab.

U.S. doctors urged to test for monkeypox, CDC says risk to public low

U.S. health officials on Friday urged doctors to test for monkeypox if they suspect cases, saying there may be community-level spread but that the overall public health risk remained low. So far, there have been 21 cases of the disease in at least 11 states. Affected patients are isolating to help prevent spreading the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials told reporters in a conference call.

N.Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid COVID wave

North Korea reported some 79,100 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death amid its first-confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The reclusive country has been waging a battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown last month, fuelling concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical and food supplies.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

China reports 171 new COVID cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier

China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it will acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to help bolster its arsenal of cancer drugs. Turning Point's lead drug, repotrectinib, targets mutations in certain proteins in the body that lead to unchecked cell growth.

U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis detected within 20 days of taking the protein-based shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)