Poland reports first case of monkey pox - PAP news agency
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:41 IST
Poland confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the PAP news agency said on Friday, quoting Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads, the WHO said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
