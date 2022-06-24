Left Menu

White House: more COVID-19 tests available for blind and visually impaired people

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:34 IST
White House: more COVID-19 tests available for blind and visually impaired people
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is making more COVID-19 tests available for people who are blind or visually impaired, White House COVID-19 response director Ashish Jha said on Thursday.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is down 4% from the prior week to 99,400 per day, said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, and the seven-day average of daily deaths was down 16% from the prior week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

