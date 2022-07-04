Left Menu

TN logs 2,654 fresh coronavirus cases

The death toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also.The total recoveries so far rose to 34,31,787 and they included 1,542 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the State health department.Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections at 1,066 followed by Chengalpattu with 375, Coimbatore 144 and Tiruvallur 135.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:56 IST
Tamil Nadu reported 2,654 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the State-wide tally to 34,85,429.

The active cases increased to 15,616 from 14,504 recorded on Sunday. Two persons - one each from Oman and Rajasthan - are among the 2,654 who tested positive today. The death toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also.

The total recoveries so far rose to 34,31,787 and they included 1,542 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections at 1,066 followed by Chengalpattu with 375, Coimbatore (144) and Tiruvallur (135).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

