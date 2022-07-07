Left Menu

Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-07-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 05:26 IST
Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 32 from 9, the city government said on Thursday.

Two new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases a day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 6, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022