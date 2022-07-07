Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6

Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 32 from 9, the city government said on Thursday.

Two new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases a day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 6, unchanged from a day earlier.

