Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-07-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- China
Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 32 from 9, the city government said on Thursday.
Two new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases a day before.
Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 6, unchanged from a day earlier.
