FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases cross 11,500.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 33 cases as of July 14.

* NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12. * SINGAPORE had confirmed four cases as of July 13.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24.

* INDIA reported its first case on July 14. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 80 cases as of July 15. * BELGIUM had detected 224 cases by July 12.

* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13. * BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30.

* CROATIA had reported three cases on July 13. * CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 11 cases as of July 8.

* DENMARK had confirmed 37 cases by July 15. * ESTONIA had confirmed two cases by July 8.

* FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases as of July 11. * FRANCE had confirmed 912 cases by July 12.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 1,859 cases by July 15.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed four cases as of July 13. * GREECE had confirmed 13 cases by July 15.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 28 cases by July 13. * ICELAND had reported six cases as of July 7.

* IRELAND had confirmed 54 cases as of July 13. * ITALY had detected 339 cases as of July 15.

* LATVIA confirmed its second case on June 8. * LUXEMBOURG had confirmed six cases as of July 6.

* MALTA had confirmed nine cases as of July 13. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 549 cases as of July 14.

* NORWAY had reported 35 cases by July 15. * POLAND had reported 21 cases by July 13.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 515 cases as of July 13. * ROMANIA had confirmed 16 cases as of July 14.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA reported first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported 18 cases as of July 13. * SLOVAKIA confirmed its first case on July 7.

* SPAIN had confirmed 2,447 cases by July 12. * SWEDEN had confirmed 58 cases by July 13.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 189 cases as of July 14. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,856 confirmed cases as of July 14, including 1,778 in England, 46 in Scotland, 12 in Northern Ireland and 20 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 80 cases as of July 13.

* LEBANON announced its first case on June 20. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed 12 cases as of July 13.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed first case on June 24 and suspects another one. * BRAZIL had confirmed 228 cases as of July 11.

* CANADA had confirmed 500 infections as of July 14. * CHILE had reported 16 cases as of July 11.

* COLOMBIA had reported six cases as of July 8. * DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its first case on July 6.

* ECUADOR confirmed its first case on July 6. * JAMAICA confirmed its first case on July 6.

* MEXICO had confirmed 27 cases as of July 8. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 1,469 cases by July 14.

* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4. * PERU had confirmed 18 cases by July 7.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

