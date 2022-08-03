China's Shenzhen reports 1 new COVID case for Aug. 2
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection for Aug. 2, the same as a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
The new infection was an asymptomatic case found in quarantined area, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.
