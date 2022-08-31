Shenzhen reports 20 symptomatic, 17 asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 30

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 35 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, 20 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 17 were asymptomatic.

