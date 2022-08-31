Left Menu

Shenzhen reports 20 symptomatic, 17 asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 30

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 31-08-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 06:25 IST
Shenzhen reports 20 symptomatic, 17 asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 30
  • Country:
  • China

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 35 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, 20 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 17 were asymptomatic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022