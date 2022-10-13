Health News Roundup: Haiti risks new diseases amid cholera outbreak that has killed 18, says PAHO; Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Haiti risks new diseases amid cholera outbreak that has killed 18, says PAHO

Civil unrest is making it harder to contain a new outbreak of cholera in Haiti just as other diseases threaten to ignite new health crises, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday. The Caribbean nation had confirmed 18 deaths from cholera as of Oct. 9, with hundreds of potential cases being studied, PAHO said after authorities announced the disease's surprise return earlier this month.

Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC

Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. "Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC's director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement.

Indonesia to investigate cases of fatal kidney injury among children

Indonesia will investigate cases of acute kidney injury which has caused the deaths of more than 20 children in its capital Jakarta this year, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The probe comes as authorities in the Gambia said nearly 70 children died from acute kidney injury after taking a locally-sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fever.

Merck opts to develop, sell cancer vaccine with Moderna

Merck & Co Inc opted to jointly develop and potentially sell a personalized mRNA vaccine with Moderna Inc for a $250 million upfront payment on Wednesday, sending the vaccine maker's shares up over 8%. Moderna's experimental vaccine is being tested in combination with Merck's blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Keytruda, in a mid-stage trial to treat patients with melanoma. Data on the vaccine, mRNA-4157, is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

U.S. authorizes updated COVID booster shots for children as young as 5

U.S. health regulators authorized the use of Omicron-tailored COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc in children as young as 5, a move that will expand the government's fall vaccination campaign. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday green-lighted Moderna's bivalent vaccine for those aged six and above, while Pfizer's updated shot was authorized in children aged five and above.

Taiwan welcomes back visitors after ending COVID quarantine rules

Taiwan began welcoming back visitors on Thursday after finally ending mandatory quarantines to control the spread of COVID-19, with gifts of cuddly toy black bears for the first tour group that stepped off the plane shortly after midnight. Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.

Vaccine trials on Sudan Ebola strain to start in weeks - WHO chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday a clinical trial of vaccines to combat the Sudan strain of Ebola could start within weeks as an outbreak of the disease in Uganda reached the capital, stirring alarm. The East African country declared an outbreak of Ebola on Sept. 20 and said infections were being caused by the Sudan strain. Uganda's health ministry has confirmed a total of 54 Ebola cases and 19 deaths.

India finds serious violations at firm linked to Gambia deaths, suspends production

Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to the Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there. Known as a "pharmacy of the world", India supplies 45% of all generic medicines to Africa.

Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday data from studies in adults and adolescents showed that the booster dose of its COVID vaccine produced robust antibodies against several Omicron variants, including BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5. The data was from two studies - a late-stage study evaluating the booster in adults and adolescents who had received Novavax primary vaccination and another study testing it in those aged 18 to 49 who had received primary series of Novavax vaccine or other authorized or approved vaccines.

U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.

