UK's Liverpool port workers agree pay deal and end strike
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 02:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Around 600 workers at Liverpool port, one of Britain's busiest ports, will end strike action after agreeing a pay deal with employer Peel Ports, the Unite union said on Thursday.
Unite said workers had voted "overwhelmingly in favour" of pay rises worth 14.3%-18.5% negotiated earlier this week, ending a wave of strike action that began on Sept. 19.
The port in Liverpool, northwest England, handles more than 70 million tonnes of cargo from across the globe, according to Peel Ports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
T20 WC: England coach Matthew Mott reveals likely selection decision for Australia clash
Wade tests positive for COVID, but likely to play against England
Wade tests positive for COVID, but likely to play against England
Rain delays toss, start of England-Australia clash
T20 World Cup match between England and Australia at MCG abandoned due to rain.