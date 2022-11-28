Zhengzhou reports 142 symptomatic, 639 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-11-2022 06:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 06:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 142 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 639 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local officials said on Monday.
This compared with 164 symptomatic and 777 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement