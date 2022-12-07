No new COVID-19 case in Thane district; active tally at 56

No new case of coronavirus was reported on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane district, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 7,47,356, a health department official said. The death toll in Thane also remained static at 11,967 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

The district located adjoining Mumbai currently has 56 active cases of coronavirus, said the official.

