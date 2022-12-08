Left Menu

DCGI gives nod to SII-manufactured Ebola vaccine for export to Uganda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:09 IST
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's first Ebola vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for export to Uganda, official sources said Thursday.

The vaccine has been developed by Serum Institute in collaboration with Oxford University, UK. According to sources, this vaccine will be used for solidarity clinical trials in Uganda.

WHO had sought collaboration with manufacturers of ebola vaccines for the prevention of the disease and has selected ChAdOx1 biEBOV as a potential vaccine for participation in a solidarity clinical trial in Uganda.

Oxford University signed an agreement with Serum Institute of India to manufacture ChAdOx1 biEBOV.

The approval for export comes after an application was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Serum Institute of India, on November 30.

''We, Serum Institute of India, under the visionary leadership of our CEO Dr Adar C Poonawalla, are committed to making available various world-class life-saving vaccines to our country and the world at large in the line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Making in India for the World,'' the official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.

