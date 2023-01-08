Mauritius minister has praised Navi Mumbai's health system: Civic officials
A delegation from Mauritius led by its health minister Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal has praised the health system of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a civic official said on Sunday.
Jagutpal and other officials from his nation visited the Navi Mumbai Municipal Public Hospital in Vashi and also saw the e-hospital and AYUSH centre on Saturday as part of their visits to various medical facilities nationwide, he said.
''Jagutpal praised the health system of Navi Mumbai, which has a population of 15 lakh when compared to Mauritius' 12.7 lakh. He said he would convey his praise of the civic health system here to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the delegation meets him,'' the official said.
Medical Health Officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Dr Pramod Patil and Medical Superintendent of Vashi Public Hospital Prashant Jawade were present during the visit.
