Thane civic commissioner reviews COVID-19 situation in view of rise in cases

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:14 IST
Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday held a meeting with top officials of the civic body to review the coronavirus situation in the city in the backdrop of a steady rise in cases. The city located adjoining Mumbai has also registered six cases of the H3N2 virus.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in an official release, said the civic administration is prepared to tackle any situation and provide proper treatment to coronavirus patients in view of a rise in fresh cases in the last few weeks.

An isolation ward, separate beds, oxygen and medicines have been kept ready at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa, the release said.

The commissioner has directed health department staffers to step up testing at crowded places.

The release said so far in March, 85 persons have been detected with COVID-19 in city limits. Of these, 80 were in home quarantine, three taking treatments at a civic hospital and 2 admitted to private hospitals.

In addition, the civic commissioner has directed citizens to be careful about the H3N2 virus. Six patients have detected with the H3N2 influenza virus in Thane city so far, said the release.

