Bengal: Elderly man, who tested Covid positive, dies due to ‘comorbidities’
- Country:
- India
An elderly man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had “multiple comorbidities”, died at a state-run hospital here, a senior official said on Sunday. Nadia-resident Gobindo Kundu (72) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital before he was shifted to the Beleghata ID Hospital, he said.
''He had multiple comorbidities including high blood pressure, cardiac problems and pulmonary issues. The patient had tested positive for Covid, too. He died on Saturday evening due to comorbidities,'' the official of the West Bengal Health Department said.
The state had last recorded a death due to COVID-19 on December 20, 2022, according to official data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
