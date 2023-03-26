Left Menu

Bengal: Elderly man, who tested Covid positive, dies due to ‘comorbidities’

An elderly man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had multiple comorbidities, died at a state-run hospital here, a senior official said on Sunday. He died on Saturday evening due to comorbidities, the official of the West Bengal Health Department said.The state had last recorded a death due to COVID-19 on December 20, 2022, according to official data.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:10 IST
Bengal: Elderly man, who tested Covid positive, dies due to ‘comorbidities’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had “multiple comorbidities”, died at a state-run hospital here, a senior official said on Sunday. Nadia-resident Gobindo Kundu (72) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital before he was shifted to the Beleghata ID Hospital, he said.

''He had multiple comorbidities including high blood pressure, cardiac problems and pulmonary issues. The patient had tested positive for Covid, too. He died on Saturday evening due to comorbidities,'' the official of the West Bengal Health Department said.

The state had last recorded a death due to COVID-19 on December 20, 2022, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023