Candlelight march at Safdarjung to express solidarity with protesting private doctors in Rajasthan

A candlelight march was organised by some doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital to express solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan.

Resident doctors from various hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Lady Hardinge Medical College and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) participated in the march organised outside the Safdarjung OPD. The march was organised by a doctors' body Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). In Rajasthan, private doctors are demanding the withdrawal of the Bill passed in the state assembly last Tuesday. According to the Bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care ''without prepayment'' at any ''public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres''.

