With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Amid rising cases, the state has activated 25 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals under the Medical Education and Research department. There are 5,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, more than 2,000 ventilators, 62 liquid medical oxygen and 37 PSA plants. Some 2,000 jumbo and 6,000 small oxygen cylinders have been kept ready by the department in case of emergency,” he added.

The hospitals conducted mock drills on April 10 and 11, the minister said.

They can conduct 30,000 tests in a day if required, Mahajan said.

“One of the useful measures for restricting COVID-19 spread is wearing a mask during duty hours. I have asked doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals,” he said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 new coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities a day before.

