Left Menu

Indian docs can visit our country to provide improved healthcare solutions: Indonesia's health official

Indonesias Health Ministry Director Sugiyanto has said Indian doctors can visit his country for providing improved speciality healthcare solutions in both countries.During a visit to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on on Thursday, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and Indias humanitarian efforts by supplying vaccines to the world in tough times.Health ministers and officials from 10 countries are in Delhi to attend the sixth Advantage Healthcare India event, which aims to promote medical value travel in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:16 IST
Indian docs can visit our country to provide improved healthcare solutions: Indonesia's health official
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesia's Health Ministry Director Sugiyanto has said Indian doctors can visit his country for providing improved speciality healthcare solutions in both countries.

During a visit to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on on Thursday, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and India's humanitarian efforts by supplying vaccines to the world in tough times.

Health ministers and officials from 10 countries are in Delhi to attend the sixth 'Advantage Healthcare India' event, which aims to promote medical value travel in the country. Some of them visited various hospitals as part of field visits.

''India has sophisticated hospitals and talented doctors. For transplants, patients can come here and experts from India can go to Indonesia for training purposes to improve the specialities of both countries,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated 'Advantage Healthcare India 2023' -- a G20 co-branded event -- on Wednesday. The health ministers from Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit. Southern District health officer of Bhutan Thinlay Choden visited the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Artemis Hospitals and Marengo Asia Healthcare in Gurgaon.

The visits showcased the infrastructure and healthcare facilities offered in India. It also emphasized the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and working towards achieving universal health coverage through value-based healthcare, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023