Left Menu

One billion people in 43 countries face cholera risk, amid ‘bleak’ outlook

UN News | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST
One billion people in 43 countries face cholera risk, amid ‘bleak’ outlook
After years of steady decline, cholera is making a devastating comeback and targeting the world's most vulnerable communities, UN health experts warned on Friday. In a new alert, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that more countries now face outbreaks, increasing numbers of cases are being reported and the outcome for patients is **worse than 10 years ago**. Tweet URL > UNICEF ## **Killing the poor in plain sight** "The **pandemic is killing the poor right in front of us** ," said Jérôme Pfaffmann Zambruni, Head of UNICEF's Public Health Emergency unit. Echoing the bleak outlook, WHO data indicates that by May last year, 15 countries had reported cases, but by mid-May this year "we already have 24 countries reporting and **we anticipate more with the seasonal shift in cholera cases** ," said Henry Gray, WHO's Incident Manager for the global cholera response. "Despite advances in the control of the disease made in the previous decades we **risk going backwards**." The UN health agency estimates that one billion people in 43 countries are at risk of cholera with children under five particularly vulnerable. Cholera's extraordinarily high mortality ratio is also alarming. Malawi and Nigeria registered case fatality rates as high as three per cent this year, well above the acceptable one per cent. ## **Cholera cases spiking** **Southeastern Africa is particularly badly affected** , with infections spreading in Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The development follows the destructive passage of Cyclone Freddy in February and March this year, leaving 800,000 people in Malawi and Mozambique internally displaced and disrupting healthcare. These vulnerable communities are at high risk of cholera, a preventable disease which thrives in areas affected by heavy rains and floods. A **deadly combination** of climate change, underinvestment in water, sanitation and hygiene services - and in some cases armed conflict - has led to the spread of the disease, agreed the two UN agencies. ## **Vaccines: a tool, but not overall solution** Although vaccines exist to protect against cholera, supply is insufficient to face the increasing demand. According to the WHO, 18 million doses of vaccines have been requested globally, but only eight million have been made available. " **Increasing the production is not an overnight solution** ," **** said Mr. Gray. "The plan is to double the production of doses by 2025, but we won't have enough if the current trend continues. Vaccine is a tool, but not an overall solution. **Long term investment in water sanitation is the priority** ," he added. WHO's wake-up call was echoed by UNICEF. "Not __ only (do) we need long term investments, but immediate investments in the water system to ensure access to clean water, sanitation, and dignity," said Mr. Zambruni. ## **Rapid action call for water investment** To respond to the growing cholera threat, WHO is launching a **12-month Strategic Preparedness, Response and Readiness Plan** , requiring $160 million, alongside UNICEF's Call to Action for $480 million. The combined cholera response plan will cover 40 countries in acute crisis. It will include coordination, infection surveillance and prevention, vaccination, treatment, and water, sanitation and hygiene. The two UN agencies work closely together. "We need the funds to do what we need to do," said Mr. Gray.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023