Left Menu

Singapore PM test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:27 IST
Singapore PM test positive for COVID-19

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after recent visits to South Africa and Kenya.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning," Lee said in a Facebook post.

"This comes after my recent work trips. I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic,'' he added.

Lee, 71, said due to his age, doctors prescribed him the antiviral medication Paxlovid, adding that his most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster was in November.

"Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness," he wrote. Posting a picture of his positive antigen test, the prime minister added, "As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy.'' Lee made official visits to Cape Town in South Africa from May 14 to 16 and Nairobi in Kenya from May 17 to 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Sydney, Australia, wished his Singaporean counterpart a speedy recovery.

''Wishing my friend @leehsienloong good health and a quick recovery,'' he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament that fewer seniors are keeping up to date with their COVID-19 shots, Channel News Asia reported.

He warned that if the trend of falling vaccinations continues, it could weaken the population's resilience against COVID-19 over time and make it vulnerable to the virus again.

"The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines continue to far outweigh the risks, and you should keep your vaccination updated," he said last month.

"This is the recommendation of both the Expert Committee On COVID-19 Vaccination and the Health Sciences Authority,'' the minister was quoted as saying in the report.

Singapore is experiencing a COVID-19 wave, which peaked in late April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023