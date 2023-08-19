CMRI celebrates 500 successful robotic joint replacement surgeries
The Calcutta Medical Research Institute CMRI recently reached the milestone of completing 500 successful robotic joint replacement surgeries, an official said on Saturday.To mark the occasion, the hospital hosted a cultural programme that was graced by patients who had successfully undergone the robotic joint replacement surgeries.A team of doctors led by Dr Rakesh Rajput, director HOD, department of orthopaedics, advocated how the surgeries enabled them to give a new lease of life to numerous patients.
To mark the occasion, the hospital hosted a cultural programme that was graced by patients who had successfully undergone the robotic joint replacement surgeries.
A team of doctors led by Dr Rakesh Rajput, director & HOD, department of orthopaedics, advocated how the surgeries enabled them to give a new lease of life to numerous patients. ''Robot-assisted surgery is a state-of-the-art technology that enables operating with enhanced precision and accuracy. The team at CMRI was the first to introduce this surgery in eastern India and have empowered over 500 patients within a short span of 18 months to gain freedom from pain,'' Dr Rajput said.
