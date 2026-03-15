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Tragedy in Friendly Skies: Alabama Major Among Six Killed in Iraq Crash

Alabama pilot Alex Klinner, newly promoted to major, was among six killed in an Iraq plane crash. Klinner, an Air Force veteran, leaves behind his wife and three children. The crash involved a refuelling aircraft operating under the US Central Command. Investigations are underway as the military mourns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:41 IST
Tragedy in Friendly Skies: Alabama Major Among Six Killed in Iraq Crash
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  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic mishap over Iraq claimed the lives of six US service members this week, including Alabama's Major Alex Klinner, a newly promoted pilot. Klinner, who recently moved his family to a new home, leaves behind a grieving wife and three young children, including 7-month-old twins.

While the Pentagon has yet to officially release the names of the deceased, families began disclosing the devastating losses over the weekend. Among those saddened by the crash is the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refuelling Wing, acknowledging the loss of three of its airmen who made significant contributions to their unit and country.

The KC-135 Stratotanker, a crucial component for midair refuelling, was supporting operations against Iran at the time of the crash. Despite the accident occurring in 'friendly' airspace, the incident is under thorough investigation amid assurances from the US Central Command that friendly fire was not a factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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