Wegovy supply from Novo Nordisk has arrived in UK, Simple Online Pharmacy says
UK-based Simple Online Pharmacy has received stock of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, one day after Novo launched the drug in Britain.
Wegovy, shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes, is so far available in the United States, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and as of Monday, Britain. But Novo has been unable to produce enough of the drug to keep pace with demand.
Novo said when announcing what it called a "limited and controlled" launch in Britain that Wegovy will be available on the NHS' weight management scheme and "privately through a registered healthcare professional".
