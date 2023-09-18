PM remembers contribution of chamber attendants, officials in ensuring Parliament's smooth functioning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of chamber attendants and officials in ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament.

''There is a group of people who help us, elected representatives, at every stage... sometimes they bring us papers and documents. Their contribution is no less,'' Modi said in Lok Sabha initiating the discussion on ''Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings''.

Some may have served ''us tea or water, some may have ensured that no one remains hungry when House proceedings stretch into the night'', he said and also remembered House Marshals who remain alert to ensure no mistake creeps in during parliamentary proceedings.

''Their contribution too has improved the quality of governance. I extend my compliments to them and those who have served in the past,'' he said on the first day of the five-day session of Parliament.

There are some who have ensured the upkeep of Parliament's surroundings while some have maintained cleanliness, Modi said.

''There are countless people who have ensured that the ambience and systems are in place to help us discharge our duties in a better way,'' Prime Minister Modi said.

He also remembered journalists who have dedicated their lives to reporting the proceedings of Parliament, even without the use of the latest technology.

Modi said that bidding farewell to the old Parliament building will be an even tougher task for journalists as they have been connected with the establishment more than its members. The functioning of Parliament is scheduled to shift to its new building on Tuesday.

