Mamata at SSKM Hospital for health check-up

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:37 IST
A day after returning from her 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday evening went to the state-run SSKM Hospital here for a health check-up, an official said.

Banerjee, the official said, is being seen by doctors in Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital.

''She is here for a routine check-up. At the moment doctors are seeing her,'' he told PTI.

Sources close to the chief minister said that Banerjee was having some uneasiness in her leg which was injured earlier this year when she was alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather.

She had suffered a ligament injury on her left knee and had to undergo microsurgery.

Banerjee returned to the city on Saturday evening after a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai to attract investments for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

