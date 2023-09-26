Senate Republicans and Democrats near deal to help avoid govt shutdown - Bloomberg News
U.S. Senate Republicans and Democrats are nearing an agreement on a short-term spending measure intended to avoid a US government shutdown on Oct. 1, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the talks.
Legislation would prolong funding for four to six weeks, according to the unnamed person. Some hard-line Republicans in the House of Representatives, however, are vowing to withhold votes for a stopgap.
