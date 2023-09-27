Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
- Country:
- India
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members.
The union went on strike September 14 when it couldn't reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.
At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.
Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shawn Fain
- The United Auto Workers
- Detroit
- General Motors
- Fain
- Ford
- Jeep
- Eastern
- Stellantis
ALSO READ
Rang De, Physics Wallah tie up to offer affordable loans to students
BRIEF-UAW President Shawn Fain Says We Will Not Allow The Big Three To Drag Out Negotiations For Months
Fast, Secure, and Affordable: The Advantages of Hermez Network's HEZ Token
Trai invites view to make smartphones affordable, accessible for digital inclusion
Andhra Pradesh can't afford YSRCP. I have taken the decision today. Jana Sena and TDP will go together in the next elections: Pawan Kalyan.