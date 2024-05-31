Left Menu

Russian Missiles Hit Kharkiv: Tragic Toll and Destruction Detailed

Russian missiles struck three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulting in at least three deaths and 16 injuries. The targets included an apartment block, a shop, and a sewing factory. Local officials emphasize the extensive destruction and anticipate the death toll to rise. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 05:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 05:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

(Updates death toll, paragraphs 1, 2; adds description of destruction, paragraphs 4-5) May 31 (Reuters) -

Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and injuring 16, local officials said early on Friday. Accounts of the attack said the missiles hit a five-storey apartment block, a shop in a three-storey building and a sewing factory.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the attacks on the city's Novobazarskyi district, used the "double tap" technique that has occurred recently, delivering a second strike soon after an initial attack on a given site. He said that, according to preliminary information, S-300 missiles were used.

"The third, fourth and fifth floors are destroyed, stairwells were destroyed, facades were destroyed," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told public broadcaster Suspilne, describing damage to the apartment building. Syniehubov said at least two children were among those injured in the attack, which occurred at about midnight local time. He warned that residents could be trapped underneath rubble left by the strike.

Kharkiv Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told Suspilne he expected the death toll to rise given the scale of the destruction and the likelihood of shrapnel injuries. Kharkiv withstood Russian advances in the early weeks of the invasion, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly hit by Russian attacks.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. Thousands have been killed and injured since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

