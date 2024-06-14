Bee Attack at Funeral in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg: PPE Kits to the Rescue
In Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, a funeral turned chaotic when a swarm of bees attacked the gathered mourners, leading them to don PPE kits for protection. The bees were reportedly disturbed by smoke from dry wood. The funeral was completed after procuring the protective gear from a nearby health center.
A funeral in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district took an unexpected turn when a swarm of honey bees attacked mourners. The chaotic scene unfolded during the last rites of a 70-year-old farmer who had succumbed to a cardiac arrest.
The bees were reportedly agitated by smoke emanating from burning dry wood, leading to panic among the attendees. In desperation, villagers sought help from a nearby primary health center in Umbardi and procured five Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.
Despite the ordeal, the son of the deceased and four family members completed the cremation wearing PPE kits, ensuring the rituals continued uninterrupted.
