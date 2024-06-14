Bee Attack at Funeral in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg: PPE Kits to the Rescue

A funeral in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district took an unexpected turn when a swarm of honey bees attacked mourners. The chaotic scene unfolded during the last rites of a 70-year-old farmer who had succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

The bees were reportedly agitated by smoke emanating from burning dry wood, leading to panic among the attendees. In desperation, villagers sought help from a nearby primary health center in Umbardi and procured five Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Despite the ordeal, the son of the deceased and four family members completed the cremation wearing PPE kits, ensuring the rituals continued uninterrupted.

