Drug De-Addiction Centre Shut Down for Severe Norm Violations

Authorities have mandated the immediate closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, located in Garhi village on the outskirts of Domana, due to severe violations of norms, according to an official statement.

During a surprise inspection, significant operational deficiencies and unprofessional management were discovered, prompting the District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments to act decisively. The order aims to protect the inmates from mistreatment and future inconvenience.

Inmates are being relocated to alternative government-run facilities for their care and rehabilitation. Concurrently, a show cause notice has been issued to Mashwara Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts in Purkhoo, demanding a response within two days following the discovery of discrepancies during a similar surprise inspection, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)