Antidepressant Withdrawal: A Growing Concern in Australia

One in seven Australians are currently on antidepressants, predominantly beginning their usage during times of crisis with the intention to stop after a short period. However, a significant portion ends up taking these medications for extended durations, often beyond the recommended six to twelve months for moderate to severe depression.

According to recent clinical guidelines and studies such as a Lancet systematic review, about 50% of antidepressant users have been on these medications for over a year. The review highlights that 15% of people experience withdrawal symptoms when attempting to stop, which is likely an underestimate.

Updated guidelines now recommend hyperbolic tapering—a slow and steady method of reducing the drug dose. This approach is aimed at minimizing withdrawal symptoms and allowing the brain to gradually adjust. Researchers at the University of Queensland are testing this method's effectiveness through controlled trials, providing a beacon of hope for those looking to safely discontinue their antidepressant use.

