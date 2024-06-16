Left Menu

Cyprus Heatwave Claims Second Life and Fuels Wildfires

A second elderly person has died from heatstroke during a weeklong heatwave in Cyprus. The island has experienced record temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F), complicating firefighting efforts. Several elderly patients remain in serious condition, and wildfires have threatened homes and forest areas.

Updated: 16-06-2024 17:31 IST
  • Cyprus

A tragic heatwave in Cyprus has claimed its second victim, an 84-year-old woman, who passed away from heatstroke. State Health Services Organization spokesman Charalambos Charilaou reported that the woman died a day after her hospital admission. The extreme heat has left three more elderly patients in critical condition.

Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the past week, combined with strong winds, greatly impeding firefighting efforts. In a mountainous region southwest of Nicosia, over 3.2 square kilometers (1.2 square miles) of forest have burnt, posing a threat to nearby villages.

Last week, 49 residents were forced to evacuate their homes in the western Paphos district as a wildfire approached. Firefighting aircraft from Greece and Jordan joined local efforts to combat the flames.

