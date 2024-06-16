Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS for Mother's Eye Treatment, Meets Rudraprayag Accident Victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AIIMS to check on his mother, Gayatri Devi, and met with the Rudraprayag accident victims. Assuring them of all possible help, he spent nearly three hours at the hospital. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the hospital earlier.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:44 IST
Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS for Mother's Eye Treatment, Meets Rudraprayag Accident Victims
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check on the health of his mother, Gayatri Devi, who is undergoing eye treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

During his nearly three-hour stay, Adityanath also met with individuals injured in the recent Rudraprayag road accident, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 15 tourists. The chief minister assured the victims of the accident of comprehensive aid from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Many of those injured hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Mathura, and Jhansi. In a related visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met with Gayatri Devi on Saturday to inquire about her health status from the attending doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024