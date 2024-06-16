Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS for Mother's Eye Treatment, Meets Rudraprayag Accident Victims

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check on the health of his mother, Gayatri Devi, who is undergoing eye treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

During his nearly three-hour stay, Adityanath also met with individuals injured in the recent Rudraprayag road accident, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 15 tourists. The chief minister assured the victims of the accident of comprehensive aid from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Many of those injured hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Mathura, and Jhansi. In a related visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met with Gayatri Devi on Saturday to inquire about her health status from the attending doctors.

