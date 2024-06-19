Left Menu

Japan's Tourism Boom: Over 3 Million Visitors for Three Straight Months

Japan welcomed over 3 million visitors for the third consecutive month in May, powered by a weak yen. Official data from the Japan National Tourism Organization showed 3.04 million foreign visitors for both business and leisure. This marks a significant recovery from the pandemic, nearing pre-COVID-19 levels.

Japan welcomed more than 3 million visitors for a third straight month in May, official data showed on Wednesday, as the weak yen helped continue a record pace for inbound tourism.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 3.04 million last month, steady from the level seen in April, and down slightly from the all-time monthly record in March, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.

Arrivals last month were up 60% from the same period last year and 9.6% higher than in May 2019. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million visitors in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut global borders.

