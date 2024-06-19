Dead Frog Found in Potato Wafers: Inquiry Ordered

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation ordered an inquiry on Wednesday after a dead frog was allegedly found in a packet of potato wafers.

This comes just days after a Mumbai incident where a resident claimed to have found a piece of a human finger in online-ordered ice cream.

''One Jasmin Patel informed us that a dead frog was discovered in a packet of Crunchex, manufactured by Balaji Wafers,'' said food safety officer D B Parmar. ''Preliminary probe suggested it was indeed a decomposed frog.''

Patel, whose four-year-old niece and nine-month-old daughter ate some wafers before spotting the dead frog, took the complaint to authorities after failing to get a satisfactory response from Balaji Wafers.

