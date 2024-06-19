Left Menu

Dead Frog Found in Potato Wafers: Inquiry Ordered

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation launched an inquiry after a dead frog was found in a packet of potato wafers. The complaint follows a similar incident in Mumbai involving human remains in ice cream. Samples from the batch will be collected for investigation.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation ordered an inquiry on Wednesday after a dead frog was allegedly found in a packet of potato wafers.

This comes just days after a Mumbai incident where a resident claimed to have found a piece of a human finger in online-ordered ice cream.

''One Jasmin Patel informed us that a dead frog was discovered in a packet of Crunchex, manufactured by Balaji Wafers,'' said food safety officer D B Parmar. ''Preliminary probe suggested it was indeed a decomposed frog.''

Patel, whose four-year-old niece and nine-month-old daughter ate some wafers before spotting the dead frog, took the complaint to authorities after failing to get a satisfactory response from Balaji Wafers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

