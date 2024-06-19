Delhi Health Minister Tackles Heatwave Crisis with Expanded Medical Support

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting with hospital heads to tackle the increasing cases of heat-related illnesses. Authorities were directed to scale up bed capacity in hospitals.

In coordination with Delhi Police, efforts will be made to shift homeless individuals to shelter homes. Bharadwaj announced via X that patrolling teams will call ambulances for destitute individuals found sick or running a high fever.

New circulars have been issued to hospitals and the CATS Ambulance service, and fresh advisories will be advertised on radio and newspapers. Previously, government hospitals were asked to reserve specific beds for heatstroke patients.

