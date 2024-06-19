Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister Tackles Heatwave Crisis with Expanded Medical Support

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj convened an urgent meeting with hospital heads to address heat-related illnesses. Instructions were issued to increase bed capacity and involve Delhi Police in assisting homeless individuals. Additional measures include an advisory for the public and reserved beds in government hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:21 IST
Delhi Health Minister Tackles Heatwave Crisis with Expanded Medical Support
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting with hospital heads to tackle the increasing cases of heat-related illnesses. Authorities were directed to scale up bed capacity in hospitals.

In coordination with Delhi Police, efforts will be made to shift homeless individuals to shelter homes. Bharadwaj announced via X that patrolling teams will call ambulances for destitute individuals found sick or running a high fever.

New circulars have been issued to hospitals and the CATS Ambulance service, and fresh advisories will be advertised on radio and newspapers. Previously, government hospitals were asked to reserve specific beds for heatstroke patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024