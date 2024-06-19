Delhi's Heat Wave Crisis: Hospitals Record Surge in Casualties and Heatstroke Cases
Delhi hospitals are facing a significant rise in casualties and heatstroke cases due to an intense heat wave. Several deaths have been reported, particularly among underprivileged individuals. Health facilities have implemented specialized cooling units to treat patients, highlighting the critical need for public awareness on heat safety measures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi hospitals are currently grappling with an alarming surge in casualties and heatstroke cases as a relentless heat wave continues to scorch the national capital, health officials reported on Wednesday.
A senior police officer confirmed that, in the last 48 hours, bodies of over 26 individuals from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds have been discovered across five districts in Delhi, although the exact causes of death are still being investigated.
To tackle the rising number of heatstroke cases, hospitals like RML and Safdarjung have established specialized cooling units and intensified their efforts to treat the influx of patients. Many of the victims are laborers and those without co-morbidities, underscoring the severe impact of the extreme temperatures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa
Re-Evaluating India's Ban on Tobacco Alternatives: A Holistic Approach to Public Health
WHO Maintains Low Public Health Risk from H5N1 Avian Influenza
Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence
Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies