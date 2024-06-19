Delhi's Heat Wave Crisis: Hospitals Record Surge in Casualties and Heatstroke Cases

Delhi hospitals are currently grappling with an alarming surge in casualties and heatstroke cases as a relentless heat wave continues to scorch the national capital, health officials reported on Wednesday.

A senior police officer confirmed that, in the last 48 hours, bodies of over 26 individuals from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds have been discovered across five districts in Delhi, although the exact causes of death are still being investigated.

To tackle the rising number of heatstroke cases, hospitals like RML and Safdarjung have established specialized cooling units and intensified their efforts to treat the influx of patients. Many of the victims are laborers and those without co-morbidities, underscoring the severe impact of the extreme temperatures.

