Left Menu

Delhi's Heat Wave Crisis: Hospitals Record Surge in Casualties and Heatstroke Cases

Delhi hospitals are facing a significant rise in casualties and heatstroke cases due to an intense heat wave. Several deaths have been reported, particularly among underprivileged individuals. Health facilities have implemented specialized cooling units to treat patients, highlighting the critical need for public awareness on heat safety measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:01 IST
Delhi's Heat Wave Crisis: Hospitals Record Surge in Casualties and Heatstroke Cases
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi hospitals are currently grappling with an alarming surge in casualties and heatstroke cases as a relentless heat wave continues to scorch the national capital, health officials reported on Wednesday.

A senior police officer confirmed that, in the last 48 hours, bodies of over 26 individuals from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds have been discovered across five districts in Delhi, although the exact causes of death are still being investigated.

To tackle the rising number of heatstroke cases, hospitals like RML and Safdarjung have established specialized cooling units and intensified their efforts to treat the influx of patients. Many of the victims are laborers and those without co-morbidities, underscoring the severe impact of the extreme temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024