Delhi Heat Wave Claims Lives: Rising Casualties Among the Homeless

Police recovered the bodies of 50 individuals from underprivileged backgrounds in Delhi amidst a severe heat wave. The cause of these deaths is unclear, but there's a significant rise in heatstroke and heat-related cases in hospitals. Authorities are investigating while the city grapples with unprecedented temperatures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:18 IST
Authorities in Delhi have recovered the bodies of 50 individuals from underprivileged backgrounds within the past 48 hours, amid a deadly heat wave sweeping through the city.

While police and health officials have yet to confirm if all deaths are heat-related, the extreme temperatures have notably increased heatstroke and casualty cases. The Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO, reported 192 heat wave-related deaths among the homeless from June 11 to 19.

The situation is dire, with hospitals like RML and Safdarjung reporting numerous heatstroke cases. Efforts are underway to manage and mitigate the rising temperatures' impact on public health as the investigation continues into the causes behind these sudden deaths.

