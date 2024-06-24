Hidden Dangers of Synthetic Hair Extensions: Health Risks Unveiled
Synthetic hair extensions, popular among Nigerian women, contain harmful chemicals such as heavy metals and pesticides. A study revealed these contaminants in top synthetic hair brands, leading to potential health risks like cancer and respiratory diseases. Experts advocate for safer, biodegradable alternatives for manufacturers.
In a recent study, synthetic hair extensions, widely used among Nigerian women, have been found to contain harmful chemicals, raising serious health concerns. Popular synthetic hair brands tested positive for dangerous contaminants, including heavy metals and pesticides, which could lead to severe health issues including cancer and respiratory diseases.
The synthetic hair market in Nigeria is a multimillion-dollar industry, heavily reliant on both local and foreign products. However, the discovery of hazardous substances such as lead, cadmium, and chromium in these products calls for immediate regulatory action.
Experts are urging regulators and manufacturers to adopt safer, biodegradable materials, and ensure the use of non-toxic elements in synthetic hair production. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been advised to enforce stringent safety evaluations to protect consumers.
