Telangana CM Urges Immediate NHM Dues Release

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urged Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to release Rs 693.13 crore pending under the National Health Mission. Reddy highlighted Telangana’s healthcare improvements and the need for funds to maintain and expand these services, citing significant dues for multiple quarters.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:23 IST
A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to expedite the release of Rs 693.13 crore pending under the National Health Mission (NHM). The appeal was made during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, where Reddy detailed the Telangana government's dedicated efforts towards enhancing health facilities.

Reddy emphasized that Telangana has adhered to the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme protocols since January and has established 5,159 'Basti Dawakhanas' across rural and urban areas to improve healthcare services. He highlighted the state's commitment to health services and urged for cooperation and immediate release of pending NHM funds, which include Rs 323.73 crore for the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24.

Additionally, Reddy pointed out the pending dues of Rs 138 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25 and requested reimbursement of Rs 231.40 crore for infrastructure expenses incurred in 2023-24 under NHM. The CM stressed the necessity of these funds to ensure continued healthcare development in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

