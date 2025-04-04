Enforcement Directorate Investigates Ayushman Bharat Irregularities in Jharkhand
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched searches at 21 locations in Jharkhand as part of a probe into alleged money laundering linked to Ayushman Bharat schemes. This investigation addresses potential irregularities in the central government's universal health initiative, with further details yet to be disclosed.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun searches at multiple locations across Jharkhand, targeting alleged money laundering activities linked to Ayushman Bharat schemes. The probe is centered on suspected irregularities in the implementation of these central government health initiatives.
ED officials have conducted raids at 21 locations in the state as part of their investigation, department sources confirm. These operations are part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability in the universal health scheme, which aims to provide healthcare to millions.
Further details related to the specific nature of these irregularities and their implications are yet to be revealed as the investigation progresses.
