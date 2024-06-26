Vikramaditya Singh Prioritizes Imminent Healthcare Projects Amid Monsoon Preparations

In a strategic move, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has directed his team to prioritize projects that are close to completion, especially in the healthcare sector. This directive was issued during a review meeting focusing on the construction of hospitals, PHCs, and CHCs under the health and family welfare department.

Singh emphasized the importance of financial prudence, stating that construction should only begin when adequate budgetary provisions are in place to avoid cost overruns. He also stressed that new contracts would not be awarded to contractors who have failed to complete at least two satisfactory projects, following Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana guidelines.

As the monsoon season approaches, Singh assured that the public works department is prepared, with 206 excavators, 110 bulldozers, and 28 robo machines deployed across the state for emergency relief and rescue operations. Arrangements for 17 Bailey bridges and a workforce of 13,000 people are also in place. Singh plans to meet with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to seek additional funds for road and bridge repairs, especially in districts affected by recent floods.

