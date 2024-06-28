Left Menu

Hasten Biopharmaceuticals Amplifies Market Presence with Acquisition of Celltrion's Assets

Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has acquired 14 branded products and Marketing Authorization Holder rights across 8 Pan-Asia countries from Celltrion. This move expands Hasten's chronic disease treatment portfolio and bolsters their market presence. Facilitated by CBC Group, the acquisition strengthens the global healthcare ecosystem and positions Hasten for further growth.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:27 IST
Hasten Biopharmaceuticals Amplifies Market Presence with Acquisition of Celltrion's Assets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to bolster its product portfolio and market presence, Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has acquired 14 branded products and Marketing Authorization Holder rights from Celltrion across eight Pan-Asia countries.

This acquisition, facilitated by CBC Group, significantly enriches Hasten's chronic disease treatment offerings, including products for hypertension and diabetes. According to Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, the deal leverages the ''Hasten Speed'' and ''Hasten Power'' principles to tap into new market potentials and enhance patient care.

Summer XIA, CEO of Hasten, expressed that this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Hasten's globalization strategy, emphasizing the importance of international collaborations and innovative business models to serve a broader patient base across Pan-Asia and globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024