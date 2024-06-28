Hasten Biopharmaceuticals Amplifies Market Presence with Acquisition of Celltrion's Assets

In a strategic move to bolster its product portfolio and market presence, Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has acquired 14 branded products and Marketing Authorization Holder rights from Celltrion across eight Pan-Asia countries.

This acquisition, facilitated by CBC Group, significantly enriches Hasten's chronic disease treatment offerings, including products for hypertension and diabetes. According to Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, the deal leverages the ''Hasten Speed'' and ''Hasten Power'' principles to tap into new market potentials and enhance patient care.

Summer XIA, CEO of Hasten, expressed that this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Hasten's globalization strategy, emphasizing the importance of international collaborations and innovative business models to serve a broader patient base across Pan-Asia and globally.

