Orchid Pharma Joins Hands with Cipla to Launch Life-Saving Antibiotic in India

Orchid Pharma Ltd announced on Friday its partnership with Cipla for the launch and distribution of a new antibiotic, Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, in India.

Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), represents a significant advancement in fighting these infections.

The collaboration merges Orchid's drug development expertise with Cipla's robust distribution network, aiming to swiftly deliver this critical medication to healthcare providers nationwide.

Orchid Pharma Managing Director Manish Dhanuka highlighted that the rising resistance to commonly used drugs like Piperacillin-Tazobactam has made doctors resort to Carbapenems, which are intended as a last resort.

"Orchid's Cefepime-Enmetazobactam will enable doctors to reserve Carbapenems for more severe cases, thereby extending their effective lifespan," he stated.

Cipla's Managing Director & Global CEO Umang Vohra emphasized the urgency of combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a pressing global healthcare issue.

Vohra noted an increasing need for innovative anti-infectives to treat multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections effectively.

"This partnership reinforces Cipla's dedication to AMR stewardship and enhances our mission to provide advanced therapies to combat infectious diseases," Vohra added.

