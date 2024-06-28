Orchid Pharma Joins Hands with Cipla to Launch Life-Saving Antibiotic in India
Orchid Pharma Ltd has partnered with Cipla to launch and distribute the new antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India. Approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and ventilator-associated pneumonia, this drug aims to address antimicrobial resistance and ensure effective treatment options reach healthcare providers promptly.
- Country:
- India
Orchid Pharma Ltd announced on Friday its partnership with Cipla for the launch and distribution of a new antibiotic, Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, in India.
Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), represents a significant advancement in fighting these infections.
The collaboration merges Orchid's drug development expertise with Cipla's robust distribution network, aiming to swiftly deliver this critical medication to healthcare providers nationwide.
Orchid Pharma Managing Director Manish Dhanuka highlighted that the rising resistance to commonly used drugs like Piperacillin-Tazobactam has made doctors resort to Carbapenems, which are intended as a last resort.
"Orchid's Cefepime-Enmetazobactam will enable doctors to reserve Carbapenems for more severe cases, thereby extending their effective lifespan," he stated.
Cipla's Managing Director & Global CEO Umang Vohra emphasized the urgency of combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a pressing global healthcare issue.
Vohra noted an increasing need for innovative anti-infectives to treat multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections effectively.
"This partnership reinforces Cipla's dedication to AMR stewardship and enhances our mission to provide advanced therapies to combat infectious diseases," Vohra added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Mission Mobilizes Aid for Victims
Sunny Deol Announces Border 2: India's Biggest War Film
"Let the ball do the talking...": Indian pacer Arshdeep after win over USA
"We're only a fledgling team": USA head coach Stuart Law after loss against India
Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Including 14 from Kerala