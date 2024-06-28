Anthrax Outbreak in Odisha: Two Test Positive in Koraput
Two people in Odisha's Koraput district tested positive for anthrax after consuming meat from a cattle that died of the disease. Officials screened 410 villagers, with two confirmed cases. Health authorities are raising awareness and taking precautions to prevent further spread.
Odisha's Koraput district has reported two cases of anthrax, local officials announced on Friday.
The affected individuals, residents of Padaiguda village in Koraput block, were admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital. The outbreak is attributed to a village feast on June 14, where meat from a cattle that died of anthrax was consumed.
'Following the incident, 410 people were screened as a precautionary measure. Blood samples of six villagers were sent for laboratory tests, and two tested positive for anthrax,' said Muktikanta Khatua, the Additional District Public Health and Medical Officer. Khatua confirmed both patients are currently stable.
'Anthrax is spread through consuming meat from infected cattle. We are actively raising awareness among villagers to avoid consuming such meat and are taking measures to prevent the disease from spreading further,' he added.
