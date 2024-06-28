Left Menu

Anthrax Outbreak in Odisha: Two Test Positive in Koraput

Two people in Odisha's Koraput district tested positive for anthrax after consuming meat from a cattle that died of the disease. Officials screened 410 villagers, with two confirmed cases. Health authorities are raising awareness and taking precautions to prevent further spread.

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:58 IST
Anthrax Outbreak in Odisha: Two Test Positive in Koraput
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Koraput district has reported two cases of anthrax, local officials announced on Friday.

The affected individuals, residents of Padaiguda village in Koraput block, were admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital. The outbreak is attributed to a village feast on June 14, where meat from a cattle that died of anthrax was consumed.

'Following the incident, 410 people were screened as a precautionary measure. Blood samples of six villagers were sent for laboratory tests, and two tested positive for anthrax,' said Muktikanta Khatua, the Additional District Public Health and Medical Officer. Khatua confirmed both patients are currently stable.

'Anthrax is spread through consuming meat from infected cattle. We are actively raising awareness among villagers to avoid consuming such meat and are taking measures to prevent the disease from spreading further,' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024